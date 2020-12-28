Mercedes-Ben Superdome Prepares for Ohio State and Clemson

The Buckeyes and Tigers meet for the second straight year in the CFP Semifinals, but this time they'll tango in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl.

The last time the Ohio State Buckeyes played in the Sugar Bowl, they pulled off one of the great wins in the history of its storied program - a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Alabama, on their way to winning the inaugural CFP national championship in January, 2014.

The Buckeyes are certainly hoping for a similar outcome on Friday as they prepare to play the Clemson Tigers on the exact same stage.

They certainly have the talent to do it, but the Buckeyes are hoping that they can execute better in the red zone this year than they did in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl against Clemson, when they lost to the Tigers 29-23 and were denied a chance to play for the national title.

Last year, Ohio State kicked field goals of 21, 22 and 33 yards against the Tigers, which made a 16-0 lead half way through the second quarter feel much less dominant compared to what it could have been.

Anyways, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome continues its preparations to host the Sugar Bowl. Check out the video above as the stadium staff and grounds crew prepare the field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on New Years Day. The winner will play either Notre Dame or Alabama in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami.

