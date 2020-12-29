Wyatt Davis is the Quintessential Buckeye

Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis is everything a coach hopes to have in a player, both on the field and in the locker room.

Wyatt Davis is the measuring stick for what it means to be a Buckeye.

Davis is about as well-spoken, confident and humble as they come. His play on the field stands out, as he's the only player in the country that repeated this year as an Associated Press First-Team All-American. But he's also exactly the kind of leader that coaches love having in their locker rooms.

He's the best of what it means to be a college football player and he's a huge part of the reason Ohio State's offensive line has succeeded at such a high level in 2020.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson raved about Davis on Monday in his Sugar Bowl media obligations.

"He's very, very tough, physical, stout, playing hard," said Wilson. "Has a bit of an old‑school nastiness to him. Both he and Josh Myers in there, kind of side by side.

"Made a commitment to come back. A lot of guys were opting for this. He opted to come back and be a Buckeye and help his teammates and give us a chance to maybe play for conference championship and now have a chance to play in the final four here.

"He did that because he's not only a great player, but he's a great teammate. You guys don't see a lot of this, but as hard as he plays, as physical as he plays, as tough as he is, sometimes the best thing he does when he brings the juice and talks to our team, he carries a lot of clout. He has a lot of heart, a lot of conviction. Not only does he talk that talk but he walks the walk. He's a tremendous player and his accolades are well deserving. And proud of him and glad we get to go to war with him this week."

Davis is proud to be an All-American and he feels that his play has been worthy of that distinction this year. Here's Davis detailing how he self-evaluates his play this season.

Davis has had a remarkable career in the Scarlet and Gray and he's already earned an incredible distinction: late this past summer, he was the only active player across the Big Ten named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team as the single best player at his position anywhere across the league the last ten seasons. Davis has said on multiple occasions how glad he is that he came back to play this year, after initially opting out before the Big Ten brought the football season back in September.

If the Buckeyes are going to play for a national championship in two weeks, they'll need another monster performance out of Davis against an extremely effective Clemson defense. The Tigers are second in the country in tackles for loss and sacks this fall.

"That's going to be a great battle for the linebackers that Clemson has and their toughness and physicality with Wyatt [Davis]," Wilson continued. "Those are some tremendous one‑on‑one matchups. I was just watching some tape of last year's game. Their linebackers had a couple of plays where they almost congratulated each other. The other opponent, JK [Dobbins] and the one linebacker locked up one time. You can see them appreciating and respecting each other, how tough they play. So that's going to be exciting watching Wyatt and our inside guys against those great linebackers that Brent [Venables] has."

Not surprisingly, his teammate and co-captain Josh Myers spoke highly of his time playing next time Davis.

