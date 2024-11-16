Controversial Call Erases Incredible TD By Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith appeared to make another phenomenal one-handed catch against the Northwestern Wildcats...until it was overturned.
Smith laid out for an incredible grab in the end zone, seeming to give Ohio State an early lead over Northwestern, but the pass was ultimately ruled incomplete.
It was very close, and at first look, it looked like Smith had the ball corralled. But upon further review, you can see the ball hit the ground.
Either way, it was an incredibly tight call, and it doesn't nullify the fact that Smith made yet another spectacular play on a ball.
This is far from the first time we have seen Smith's athletic prowess this season.
The freshman phenom has made multiple one-handed catches and has firmly established himself as one of the most electrifying weapons in the country.
Heading into his debut campaign at Ohio State, many felt that Smith was the best wide receiver prospect in Buckeyes history. Heck, some labeled him the best wide receiver prospect ever, period.
Typically, first-year pass-catchers don't make a whole lot of noise right off the bat. Not even Marvin Harrison Jr. made much of an impact during his first season in Columbus.
But Smith has bucked the trend, as the youngster entered the matchup with Northwestern having already hauled in 45 receptions for 765 yards and nine touchdowns.
Smith is a part of a terrific Ohio State receiving corps that also includes senior Emeka Egbuka and sophomore Carnell Tate.
We'll see if he can end the regular season with a bang.