SI

2025 College Football Playoff: Official Bracket, Final Rankings and Full Schedule

The second edition of the 12-team CFP bracket will be announced Sunday.

Tom Dierberger

Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers beat Ohio State 13–10 on Saturday night to win the Big Ten championship.
Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers beat Ohio State 13–10 on Saturday night to win the Big Ten championship. / Michael Reaves/Getty Images
In this story:

And then there were 12.

The 2025 college football season began with 133 FBS programs dreaming of a chance at championship glory. After 15 weeks of shocking upsets, heated rivalries and a flurry of coach firings, the postseason is here. It’s finally time to name the programs that will be competing for a national title in the second edition of the College Football Playoff 12-team bracket.

Let the debates begin.

RELATED: Projecting College Football Playoff Bracket: What to Know About the Bubble Debate

Selection Sunday is always a contentious ordeal, but the way the conference championships played out the past two days has added even more intrigue. Alabama, slotted at No. 9 by the CFP committee last Tuesday, went on to lose 28–7 to Georgia in the SEC championship. Duke, with five losses on its résumé, earned a spot in the ACC title game due to tiebreakers and shook things up by beating No. 17 Virginia 27–20 in overtime.

Will the Crimson Tide still make the field or be on the outside looking in? Does Duke’s win open the door for Sun Belt champion James Madison? And will there be room for No. 10 Notre Dame and/or No. 12 Miami to enter the bracket?

The 12 members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, led by Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, have some tough decisions to make. The final rankings and bracket will be announced Sunday during the College Football Playoff Selection Show, which will air on ESPN from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Note: This article will be updated as the official rankings are announced Sunday. Check back for all updates and in-depth analysis of the bracket.

2025 College Football Playoff final rankings

The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the final rankings Sunday on the CFP Selection Show, which airs on ESPN from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

  1. TBD
  2. TBD
  3. TBD
  4. TBD
  5. TBD
  6. TBD
  7. TBD
  8. TBD
  9. TBD
  10. TBD
  11. TBD
  12. TBD
  13. TBD
  14. TBD
  15. TBD
  16. TBD
  17. TBD
  18. TBD
  19. TBD
  20. TBD
  21. TBD
  22. TBD
  23. TBD
  24. TBD
  25. TBD

2025 College Football Playoff bracket

The second 12-team bracket in CFP history will be officially announced Sunday during ESPN’s CFP Selection Show. Stay tuned for updates.

2025 College Football Playoff: Full schedule

CFP First-Round Games

Friday, Dec. 19

  • #X TBD vs. #X TBD — 8 p.m. ET; LOCATION TBD

Saturday, Dec. 20

  • #X TBD vs. #X TBD — 12 p.m. ET; LOCATION TBD
  • #X TBD vs. #X TBD — 3:30 p.m. ET; LOCATION TBD
  • #X TBD vs. #X TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; LOCATION TBD

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

  • Cotton Bowl: #X TBD vs. #X TBD or #X TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; AT&T Stadium

Thursday, Jan. 1

  • Orange Bowl: #X TBD vs. #X TBD or #X TBD — 12 p.m. ET; Hard Rock Stadium
  • Rose Bowl: #X TBD vs. #X TBD or #X TBD — 4 p.m. ET; Rose Bowl Stadium
  • Sugar Bowl: #X TBD vs. #X TBD or #X TBD — 8 p.m. ET; Caesars Superdome

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

  • Fiesta Bowl: TBD Bowl winner vs. TBD Bowl winner — 7:30 p.m. ET; State Farm Stadium

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

Friday, Jan. 9

  • Peach Bowl: TBD Bowl winner vs. TBD Bowl winner — 7:30 p.m. ET; Mercedes-Benz Stadium

National championship

Monday, Jan. 19

  • Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner — 7:30 p.m. ET; Hard Rock Stadium

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football