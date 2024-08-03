Dallas Cowboys Named 2025 NFL Draft Fit For Ohio State Buckeyes Star
Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka is expected to be one of the top wide receivers available in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and the Dallas Cowboys have already been linked to him.
Bleacher Report compiled a breakdown of each NFL team's biggest needs heading into 2024, and part of the analysis included naming one 2025 NFL Draft fit for each club next offseason.
The Bleacher Report staff named Egbuka the top fit for the Cowboys.
This does not come as much of a surprise given Dallas' lack of receiving talent behind CeeDee Lamb, who is also yet to sign a contract extension with the club.
The Cowboys did not make any major moves in free agency to address the position and will be relying on unproven commodities such as Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks this year.
If youngsters like Tolbert and Brooks don't pan out, Dallas may absolutely be on the hunt for a wide out in the draft next spring, and Egbuka could very well be on the team's radar.
Egbuka is coming off of an injury-shortened 2023 campaign in which he caught 41 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
The year prior, Egbuka hauled in 74 receptions for 1,151 yarsd and 10 scores.
Egbuka chose to forego the 2024 NFL Draft in spite of the fact that he may very well have gone in the second round.
Perhaps it was a good move by the 21-year-old, who could ultimately bolster his draft stock with Ohio State this coming season.