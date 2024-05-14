Do Ohio State Buckeyes Have Best Defensive Front In CFB?
In one of the most impressive roster moves in the history of college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes managed to keep their defense intact.
Three straight losses to the Michigan Wolverines and an embarrassing outing in the 2023 Cotton Bowl left many fans demoralized about the future of the Buckeyes. It was all but certain that another subpar season would have pushed all those who were eligible to the NFL Draft, rather than a return to Columbus.
Flash forward just a few months later, and Ohio State is gearing ip for the coming year with a majority of their veteran stars, as well as several of the country's best recruits. On3's Jesse Simonton even placed the Buckeyes at the top of his list for the best defensive front in the nation.
"Few anticipated that the Buckeyes would return their top three defensive linemen from the 2023 season, yet here we are," Simonton said. "Edge/ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, two 5-star recruits, opted to try to play their way into 2025 1st Round NFL Draft picks, and the seniors will anchor a unit that also has tackles Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton."
Ohio State also has some quality talent waiting in the wings. They might not yet be ready for their time in the spotlight, but Simonton says they are certainly capable of contributing should the need arise.
"In reserve, Larry Johnson's unit doesn't have the greatest depth, but Kenyatta Jackson, another 5-star recruit, is vying for an increased role, while Caden Curry, Hero Kanu, and Tywone Malone should fit into the rotation, too," Simonton said. "There's an opportunity for 5-star freshman Eddrick Houston to push for snaps if he can carve out a role."