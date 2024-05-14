Ohio State Buckeyes Make Top-6 for Elite Four-Star Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes have established themselves as "WRU" after producing seemingly an endless amount of NFL talent at the receiver position over the years, which continued when Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals last month.
Ohio State will eventually keep this trend going when 2024 five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith is inevitably drafted. However, the Buckeyes are already prepping the 2025 class to have similar expectations.
Per reports Monday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State has made the final six for talented four-star receiver Quincy Porter of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. He'll be deciding between Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama.
Here's a look at the report:
Should Porter choose OSU, he'd be giving the Buckeyes their 14th commitment in the 2025 class. Ohio State currently only has one other WR commit in the class with four-star De'zie Jones. Coincidentally, he's also from a Catholic school in New Jersey (DePaul Catholic in Wayne, NJ.).
Per 247Sports, Porter will officially visit Ohio State starting on Friday, June 7.
In 2022 as a freshman, Porter had 35 catches for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns.