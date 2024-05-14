Ohio State Buckeyes Make Top-6 for Elite Four-Star Receiver

NEWS: Elite 2025 WR Quincy Porter is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 205 WR from Oradell, NJ is ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 5 WR) per On3



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7PcYxYod6m pic.twitter.com/1RXJMsRJzL