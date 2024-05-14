Ex Ohio State Buckeyes TE Nick Vannett Signs With Tennessee Titans
Former Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Nick Vannett is contiuing his NFL journey in 2024.
On Monday, Vannett and the Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract, marking the seventh NFL team Vannett will play for since entering the league in 2016.
The ex-Buckeye was a third-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks and taken No. 94 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in the northwest and part of a fourth before being shipped off to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a mid-season trade that sent a fifth-round pick back to Seattle.
In 2020, Vannett signed a two-year, $5.7 million free agent deal with the Denver Broncos prior to the Coronavirus season but was released the following season. He signed a three-year, $8 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 offseason, but was waived in November of 2022.
Vannett split time with the New York Giants, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers over the next three seasons before signing a free agent deal with Tennessee on Monday.
The Westerville, Ohio, native has tallied 91 catches on 130 targets for 877 yards and six touchdowns across 94 games in eight seasons in the NFL. Vannett has been known as somewhat of a first-down conversion machine, with 44 of his 91 receptions gaining first-downs.
While playing in Columbus from 2012 through 2015, Vannett registered 55 catches for 585 yards and six touchdowns.