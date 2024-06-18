'Dream Come True!' Five-Star Ohio State Commit Tavien St. Clair Can't Wait For Elite 11 Competition
The future of the quarterback position was secured almost exactly one year ago, when Bellfontain (OH) gun slinger Tavien St. Clair committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Since then, he has ascended heavily up the ranks, earning five-star status and earning an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.
Joining St. Clair in L.A. for the finals will be an elite group of 19 other top signal callers from across the country, including fellow five-star Husan Longstreet, Julian Lewis, and Matt Zollers.
And he is both honored and eager to take part in that that competition on Tuesday.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be a part of such a big known brand like Elite 11," St. Clair told On3. It’s the most prestigious quarterback competition that you can be in. So being able to be a part of that and being a finalist is a dream come true."
St. Clair currently ranks the No. 2 player nationally, No. 2 QB, and No. 1 player in Ohio, per 247Sports.
The Bellefontaine High School product completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions in his sophomore season.
In his junior campaign this past season he was even better, completing 233 of 330 passes for 3,983 yards and 37 touchdowns with six interceptions, also rushing 36 times for 352 yards and four scores.
Obviously, this competition in California will be different than what he has been use to in the past, with 19 other elite quarterbacks also vying for the chance to bring home the coveted Elite 11 MVP Award, which has been won in past years by Cade Klubnick, Jackson Arnold, Julian Sayin, and C.J. Stroud.
And he is looking forward to proving that he belongs in the same conversation as those previous winners.
It’s such a prestigious quarterback thing," St. Clair said. Just dreaming about being a starter in the NFL and like 26 out of the 32 starters were from the Elite 11 or something like that.”