ESPN Predicts Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 Starting QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for their national championship game matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in just under a week. After what has been a rollercoaster of a season, they have a chance to end up on top.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Ohio State looks like a team that should be a top-tier contender to compete for another national championship. However, there have been some questions about their quarterback situation.
Will Howard will be leaving this offseason after graduating, which leaves two quarterbacks expected to battle it out for the starting job.
Both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are young and inexperienced quarterbacks. They are both also extremely talented and could end up being being stars.
With that being said, ESPN has made their projection for who will end up starting under center.
"The former five-star prospect landed at Ohio State only after enrolling at Alabama and entering the transfer portal after Nick Saban's retirement last January. Now, with Will Howard (NFL draft), Devin Brown (Cal) and Air Noland (South Carolina) all elsewhere, the path is clear for Sayin to step into the Buckeyes' starting role. Sayin got into only four games during his freshman season, but he impressed Ohio State's coaching staff with his development behind the scenes. In 2025, the pressure of the Buckeyes' quarterback job will fall on Sayin's shoulders as Ohio State turns to its youngest starter since C.J. Stroud took the reins in 2021."
Sayin played very sparingly in 2024, completing five of his 12 pass attempts for 84 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran twice for 24 yards.
If he can live up to his full potential, Sayin should be a star right out of the gate. Simply watching him develop throughout the 2024 season was entertaining.
There is no denying that Sayin has elite arm talent. With a young quarterback can come some struggles, but the elite potential brings optimsim that he could end up producing at a very high level right off the bat.
Only time will tell, but for right now it seems that Sayin is the favorite to end up landing the starting job. After that, it will be on him to prove himself and keep the job moving forward.