Ex Buckeyes Coaches Urban Meyer & Jim Tressel Have Big Expectations For Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a program that is always expected to be at or near the top of both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.
However, in 2024, those expectations have never been bigger.
By the time they take the field for their season opener, the Buckeyes will surely be one of the top-ranked teams in the nation alongside Georgia and Texas, and could very well hold the No. 1 overall ranking. In fact, as it stands, they are betting favorites to win the Big Ten Championship and sit second behind only Georgia for the best national title odds in the country.
In short, the pressure will be enormous in Columbus this fall.
Fortunately for Ohio State, it appears they are perfectly equipped to deal with that challenge, with legendary former coaches Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel both seeing something extremely special in this year's edition of the Buckeyes.
"This is one of the most talented rosters in the last decade, maybe ever," Meyer told Columbus 10TV's Adam King. "That's a big statement, and they've gotta play, but you look at the quality of athletes at every position, I've never seen anything like it."
Obviously, those are big words coming from Meyer, who spearheaded a 2014 national title-winning team for the Buckeyes that was littered with NFL talent including Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas, Joey Bosa, Raekwon McMillan, Von Bell, Eli Apple. Taylor Decker, Billy Price, Pat Elflein, Devin Smith, Nick Vannett, Cardale Jones, and many more.
That said, Tressel, who brought a national title of his own to Columbus in 2002, holds similar sentiments, calling it one of the best collections of talent on campus he has ever seen.
"I don't know if I've seen that many great players all in that building all at once," Tressel said. "Every position, every place you turn. Ryan's done a great job, and Ohio State has done a great job."
Of course, as Meyer pointed out, the Buckeyes still have to take care of things on the field. Not to mention, expectations don't always mean success.
That said, if the Buckeyes get impactful quarterback play from Will Howard, and keep the distractions to a minimum, they will have every chance to do something special in 2024.