Ohio State Buckeyes Safety Ja'Had Carter Finds New Home in ACC

Former Ohio State safety transfer Ja'Had Carter has found his next college destination

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ja'Had Carter (14) during the second / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a talented defensive back last month when reserve safety Ja'had Carter entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, he has found a new home, heading back to the ACC after committing to the N.C. State Wolfpack on Monday.

Carter started his career at Syracuse, playing three seasons with the Orange. From 2020-2022 he tallied 136 total tackles with 97 solo and 3.5 for loss, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over 31 games. He was considered the top safety in the portal when he committed to Ohio State, but played just 122 total snaps on defense.

He was also named honorable mention All-ACC in his final season with the Orange.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ja'Had Carter (14) during the second / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

But in one season in Columbus, Carter was used sparingly with the Buckeyes, playing in just eight games and recording just five total tackles. Carter lost the starting job for the Buckeyes to Josh Proctor, who had an outstanding season while Jordan Hancock and Sonny Styles split time at nickel.

Carter's days were numbered when Alabama transfer Caleb Downs committed to the Buckeyes in January. And with Lathan Ransom returning as starting safety, Carter would have played backup once again, instead opting to enter the portal and earn more playing time.

The Richmond, Virginia, native has one year of eligibility with the Wolfpack, where he hopes to make enough of an impact to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

And thanks to a combination of injuries, losses to the portal heading into the spring transfer windown, Carter should have a chance to do just that.

