Buckeyes Now

Former Buckeyes OL Wyatt Davis Signs With Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis

Matt Galatzan

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis has found a new home, and he's coming back to where it all started.

Per a release from the team, the Cleveland Browns have signed Davis to an undisclosed deal, making it his sixth stop since being selected with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis began his career in Minnesota with promise, battling for the starting right guard job. However, he eventually lost that job, leading to his release after playing in six games.

Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Wyatt Davis (52) performs a drill during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Wyatt Davis (52) performs a drill during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

He then bounced around to four other teams, including two stints with the Giants before being waived and placed on injured reserve by New York in August of last year. Davis also made stops with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season.

He has played in nine total games in his NFL Career.

During his time in Columbus, Davis was a star, finishing his career as a two-time First-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and 2020, a consesus All-American in 2019 and a unanimous All-American in 2020. He also was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020, and was named to the Big Ten Network second-team All-Decade team.

Davis is now the sixth Buckeye to become a part of the Cleveland Browns alongside Dawand Johnes, Luke Wypler, Denzel Ward, Ronnie Hickman and Mike Hall Jr.

Hall Jr. signed his rookie deal on Friday as well, officially becoming a part of the organization.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News