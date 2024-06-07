Former Buckeyes OL Wyatt Davis Signs With Cleveland Browns
Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis has found a new home, and he's coming back to where it all started.
Per a release from the team, the Cleveland Browns have signed Davis to an undisclosed deal, making it his sixth stop since being selected with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Davis began his career in Minnesota with promise, battling for the starting right guard job. However, he eventually lost that job, leading to his release after playing in six games.
He then bounced around to four other teams, including two stints with the Giants before being waived and placed on injured reserve by New York in August of last year. Davis also made stops with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season.
He has played in nine total games in his NFL Career.
During his time in Columbus, Davis was a star, finishing his career as a two-time First-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and 2020, a consesus All-American in 2019 and a unanimous All-American in 2020. He also was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020, and was named to the Big Ten Network second-team All-Decade team.
Davis is now the sixth Buckeye to become a part of the Cleveland Browns alongside Dawand Johnes, Luke Wypler, Denzel Ward, Ronnie Hickman and Mike Hall Jr.
Hall Jr. signed his rookie deal on Friday as well, officially becoming a part of the organization.