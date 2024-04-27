Browns GM Raves About Mike Hall Jr. as Fit for Cleveland Browns D-Line
Michael Hall Jr. is headed back to familiar territory.
The Strongsville, Ohio native was chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the 54th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Assistant general manager Glenn Cook said the former Ohio State Buckeyes tackle is a perfect fit for the Browns defense.
"We saw all the things that we look for at the position," Cook said. "The stats are sort of volatile, especially on the d-line – sometimes stats are not indicative. Ultimately it's a production business so we hope he's more productive than that. You just hang your hat on the traits, the ability and some of the other components we value pretty highly we think he came out well in those areas."
Hall was the second Buckeyes player taken in the draft, following receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The Arizona Cardinals took Harrison off the board with the fourth-overall selection back on Thursday.
Critics of Hall have cited his smaller-than-usual stature as a major reason he will have a tough time in the NFL. During his first availability with Browns' media, Hall couldn't help but laugh at those who doubted him based on his size.
"Obviously you didn't watch the tape," Hall said. "Nothing personal or anything, I have a lot of stuff to say to the naysayers, you can't focus on that. You gotta focus on the positive and let those people have opinions."
Hall is scheduled to visit the Browns' training facility in Berea, Ohio sometime tomorrow, where he will once again shake hands with general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.