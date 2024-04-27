Ohio State Buckeyes DL Michael Hall Jr. Chosen by Cleveland Browns with No. 56 Pick
Michael Hall Jr.'s dream of playing in the NFL is now a reality.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hall is the first player chosen by the Browns in the draft.
And for the Cleveland native, there could not be a better fit.
"It would definitely be a blessing if I end up in Cleveland, but no matter what organization picks me, I'm just blessed to be in the National Football League," Hall said on Tuesday.
Hall is now the 31st Buckeyes defensive lineman drafted to the NFL since 2000. Ohio State sits ahead of every other university in that category, including the Alabama Crimson Tide (29), LSU Tigers (29) and Florida Gators (27).
A Streetsboro High School (Cleveland, OH) alum, Hall has made his presence felt in several instances over his three years with the Buckeyes. Hall recorded 45 total tackles and six sacks, along with numerous tackles-for-loss at critical times in games.
Hall is the second Buckeyes player to go off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday.
After a humiliating loss to the Missouri Tigers in the 2024 Cotton Bowl, Hall was presented with the option of coming back to Ohio State for his senior year. Hall said he had given everything he could to the college game, and that it was time for him to go pro.
"I felt like coming back another year wasn't going to do very much for me," Hall said. "That was my gut feeling, so why not continue on to the next level and fulfill my dream?"
Another major reason Hall elected to enter the draft rather than return to the Buckeyes was his recently-born son.
"Everything's not about me anymore, it's about providing for my son," Hall said. "It's about being a great role model for him. I want him to be able to look back one day and think 'My dad left a great legacy.' I want to instill core values in him and teach him how to be a man."