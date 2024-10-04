Former Buckeyes Star Files Lawsuit Against Ohio State, NCAA
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Terrelle Pryor has filed a lawsuit against Ohio State, the Big Ten, the NCAA and Learfield over the use of his name, image and likeness, via Eleven Warriors.
Pryor is not only seeking damages for the usage of his own name, but also of other Ohio State athletes.
The ex-quarterback's lawsuit has been filed on behalf of “all former student-athletes who competed on an Ohio State athletic team at any time prior to the changes to the name, image, and likeness rules of the NCAA."
Pryor is just the latest in a string of former Big Ten athletes to take legal action against NIL. Last month, four ex-Michigan Wolverines players filed a lawsuit for $50 million in damages.
The NCAA did agree to a settlement to compensate athletes who have participated in collegiate athletics since 2016 with back pay. However, Pryor played for the Buckeyes from 2008 through 2010.
Pryor was a dynamic threat right from the jump at Columbus. He threw for 1,311 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 60.6 percent of his passes while also rushing for 631 yards and six scores during his freshman campaign.
The following year, Pryor totaled 2,094 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 picks through the air and added 779 yards and seven scores as a rusher. He then concluded his stay with the Buckeyes by registering 2,772 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while contributing 754 yards while reaching the end zone four times on the ground in 2010.
Pryor was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft and ultimately converted to wide receiver on the professional level after struggling under center. He even posted a 1,000-yard receiving campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
The 35-year-old last played in the NFL in 2018.