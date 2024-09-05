Former Dallas Cowboys Star Reveals Massive Take On Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the 2024 college football season with arguably the most talented roster in the country, but where are they most proficient?
One area in which Ohio State is particularly loaded is at the wide receiver position. The Buckeyes boast a lethal receiving trio of Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, and former Dallas Cowboys star wide out Dez Bryant apparently thinks very highly of the triumvirate.
Bryant may very well be right.
All three of Egbuka, Smith and Tate were heavily involved during Ohio State's season-opening win over the Akron Zips last Saturday.
In the victory, Smith hauled in six receptions for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the way. Meanwhile, Tate caught four passes for 58 yards and a score, and Egbuka snared four balls for 51 yards.
Because quarterback Will Howard has so many options at his disposal this season, the Buckeyes receivers may not post great individual numbers, especially if Howard evenly distributes the football.
But from a team play perspective, it is certainly going to be very difficult for other teams to match Ohio State's versatility and depth in the aerial attack.
Egbuka entered the year as the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, but Smith—a freshman phenom—may end up supplanting the senior at some point during the season. Some even consider Smith one of the best wide receiver prospects in the history of college football.
The Buckeyes will aim to continue their dominance when they take on Western Michigan on Saturday evening.