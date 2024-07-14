Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Fires Massive Shot At Ohio State
The rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines is one of the greatest in all of sports, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a big part of it.
McCarthy spent three seasons at Michigan before making the jump to the NFL, and during his time in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines went 3-0 against the Buckeyes. McCarthy himself went 2-0 versus Ohio State as a starter.
Prior to McCarthy's arrival, the Buckeyes had ripped off eight straight wins against Michigan, so if anyone has a right to talk some trash, it's McCarthy.
Well, that's exactly what the former Wolverines signal-caller—who led the school to a national championship last season—decided to do on his Instagram story.
"100% of Ohio State's roster has never beaten Michigan," McCarthy boasted.
Ohio State lays claim to arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024 and seems primed to snap its losing skid to Michigan, which not only saw McCarthy depart, but also lost several key members of its national title squad and watched as head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Buckeyes have not won a national championship in a decade, but this may very well be their most gifted group of player since then.
We'll see if Ohio State can finally get back to its winning ways against Michigan when it hosts the Wolverines in Columbus on Nov. 30.
McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 72.3 percent of his passes in 2023. He went 16-for-20 with 148 yards and a touchdown in Michigan's most recent victory over the Buckeyes.