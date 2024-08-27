Former Michigan Staffer Denies Stealing Signs, Reveals His Strategy
The Michigan Wolverines have been in all sorts of hot water due to accusations of stealing signs over several seasons. The scandal was allegedly led by Michigan staff member Connor Stalions, who resigned in November 2023.
Michigan received a full notice of allegations from the NCAA over the weekend, and on Monday, Netflix dropped a documentary entitled "Untold: Sign Stealer," a piece that featured Stalions telling his side of the story.
Not surprisingly, Stalions has denied the allegations and revealed how he went about getting signals from other teams: just like everyone else does.
“First of all, I’ve never advanced scouted,” Stalions said (h/t Derick Hutchinson of Click on Detroit). “Two, if this is about signals, I obtain signals the same way every other team does: through watching TV copies and talking to other intel guys on other teams. What set me apart was the way in which I organized that information and processed it on gameday.”
Of course, the NCAA may feel a bit differently.
The Wolverines went undefeated and went on to win a national championship last season, and while Michigan is not expected to have to vacate any wins or its title, there could obviously be a fairly significant stain on the school's success depending on what the NCAA's notice reveals.
Stalions began working as a volunteer assistant at Michigan in 2015 before officially being hired by the university in 2022.
Michigan suspended Stalions with pay last October after it was confirmed that the NCAA had begun investigation the program.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost three straight meetings to archrival Michigan.