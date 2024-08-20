Former Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Extremely Bold Claim
Marvin Harrison Jr. is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeyes is set to begin his NFL career in just a little over a week.
While he's a member of the Cardinals, Harrison will be fondly remembered in Columbus.
Over the last two years, Harrison has been one of the best wide receivers in college football for Ohio State. He was also one of the most talented wide receivers that the Buckeyes have ever had.
Harrison has boldly claimed that he is the best wide receiver that Ohio State has ever had.
"I think I'm the best."
To back up that claim, Harrison went into his list of accolades and added in the fact that he did it all in just two years. He was in Columbus for three years, but only played a big role for two of those seasons.
"Then you look at the accolades, they up there with the (best). Heisman finalist, I think we only had one other Biletnikoff Award winner, Terry Glenn, two-time receiver of the year, Big Ten Player of the Year, I mean, you go down the whole list. Unanimous All-American back-to-back years. I did it all."
He did admit that he never was able to beat the Michigan Wolverines, but he credited that shortcoming to it being a team loss.
"From an Ohio State standpoint, they always say, 'Oh, you didn't beat the Team Up North.' I didn't, but I think that's a team kind of accomplishment. But I think that's the only thing you can say I didn't do."
During his "three" years with Ohio State, Harrison put together massive numbers. He caught 144 passes for 2,436 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Those numbers are excellent production. Are they actually good enough to make him the No. 1 wide receiver that the Buckeyes have ever had?
Many will have differing opinions on the all-time greats that have come through the school. However, Harrison has faced some backlash due to his bold claim.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Harrison plays in the NFL. Ohio State fans will always root for him, but he has caused quite a stir with these recent comments.