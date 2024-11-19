Former Ohio State Star Fires Brutal Shot At Indiana
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for one of their biggest games of the year, as they will face the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten showdown this Saturday.
A loss to Indiana would eliminate Ohio State from participating in the Big Ten title game, so the Buckeyes really need to have this game.
Well, former Ohio State star J.K. Dobbins isn't concerned.
The Los Angeles Chargers running back recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and predicted that the Buckeyes would come away with a two-score victory.
More than that, Dobbins fired a pretty massive shot at Indiana and clearly does not take the Hoosiers very seriously.
“Let me ask you something. Who are the ranked opponents that the Indiana Hoosiers have beaten? None? It's none, huh?"
Dobbins makes a salient point.
While Indiana has looked dominant in most of its wins, those victories have mostly come against largely inferior competition. The Hoosiers have not played a ranked opponent all season, and they were tested in a slim 20-15 win over the Michigan Wolverines (who aren't very good) in their last game on Nov. 9.
Meanwhile, Ohio State beat a very tough Penn State Nittany Lions squad on the road earlier in the month. The Buckeyes' lone loss came to the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 12.
Dobbins spent three years in Columbus from 2017 through 2019 and established himself as one of the best halfbacks in Ohio State history.
He racked up 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground during his three seasons with the Buckeyes, with his best campaign coming in his final year when he rattled off 2,003 yards and 21 scores.