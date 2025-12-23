How Legend Bey officially signed with Ohio State

After weeks of drama and months of commitment flips, Ohio State has finally added its last piece of the 2026 recruiting class in Legend Bey.

Bey, who is listed simply as an “athlete” by 247Sports, has officially signed with the Buckeyes following his release from the Tennessee Volunteers, which he requested. Preceding this was a slew of family involvement in Bey’s destination and uncertainty on where the highly sought-after recruit would play.

Once the news broke, Ohio State football’s X account posted a graphic with the four-star recruit in it, alongside a video edit of Bey in scarlet and gray.

Legend Bey has made it official with Ohio State https://t.co/vKg9I02V03 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 22, 2025

The Forney, Texas native played quarterback in high school, throwing for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior year. The reason Bey gets the “athlete” distinction, and why he is being recruited as a wide receiver/running back, is because of what he did on the ground, rushing for 1,626 yards and 23 touchdowns the same season.

Over his High School career, Bey ran for over 4,200 yards and 57 touchdowns. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Bey is listed as the No. 24 recruit in Texas, and the No. 9 athlete in the nation.

The whirlwind journey for the four-star recruit began in January, where Bey would receive an offer from Ohio State. Later that year in April, the Volunteers sent their offer Bey’s way. In June, Bey would visit the Knoxville campus, before committing to the Vols at the end of that month.

It wasn’t until November when the four-star recruit officially visited Ohio State’s campus. Less than two weeks later, Bey would decommit from Tennessee, flipping his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Recruitment flips occur every year in college football, especially when signing day looms large and programs make their final offers to players. What was unique about Bey’s case is what happened after his commitment to Ohio State.

On National Signing Day Dec. 3, Bey would flip once again, back to Tennessee and eventually signing to become a Vol the same day. This left not only Ohio State stunned, but Buckeye Nation and a large amount of the college football world with numerous questions.

A post to Bey’s X account would only raise more confusion regarding his flip back to Tennessee, appearing to suggest that his mother and brother forced Bey to commit back to and sign with the Volunteers. Bey’s tweet would quickly be deleted.

Legend Bey last tweet.....Will he be a Buckeye? pic.twitter.com/GARyVtleqm — Bugzy's Daddy (@bigbuck48135) December 4, 2025

It was obvious that Bey’s goal was to become a Buckeye, and on Dec. 16, that goal of returning to Ohio State came closer. Bey was granted his release from Tennessee, opening the doors for the four-star recruit to commit once again to the Buckeyes and put pen to paper.

On Monday, Bey would commit back to Ohio State, signing that same day, and concluding the 17-year-old’s dramatic recruitment saga. Bey joins a 2026 Ohio State class that contains the likes of five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson.

Bey joins a top-five 2026 Ohio State recruiting class that ranked above Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Miami, in that order.

Above Ohio State to top the 2026 rankings is Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and USC.