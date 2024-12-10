Former Ohio State QB Named Top New York Jets' Target
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields is set to be a popular name during the upcoming NFL offseason. With Fields set to hit free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers could end up losing him to another team if they don't act quickly and lock him up long-term.
Fields looked the part of an NFL starting quarterback earlier this season with the Steelers. Russell Wilson missed time due to injury and Fields played admirably during the time he was given.
Now, he'll head into the offseason looking to earn a starting job and prove that he can be a franchise quarterback.
At just 25 years old and 26 at the start of the 2025 NFL season, he still has time to be a long-term starter. There are a few teams around the league who could use help under center.
Bleacher Report has named one team that should pursue Fields in free agency. They think that the New York Jets should view Fields as a top target.
"So much of what the Jets want to do this offseason will depend on whether Rodgers is back and who the head coach is going to be. If the quarterback is going come back and the Jets are game for another run with the veteran, then they will likely draft a backup signal-caller who could take over."
They continued on, naming Fields as an option if they do choose to move on from Rodgers.
"But if the partnership is over, then the Jets may want to find a bridge quarterback who can allow them to take their time with a rookie at the position. That might be a good job for Justin Fields. His run with Pittsburgh provided enough intrigue to get another crack at being a starter. If anything, his athleticism and running ability would give the offense a higher floor while a rookie prepares to start."
During the 2024 NFL season, Fields has made six starts. He has completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Fields also picked up 281 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are quite a bit better than some other quarterbacks around the league who are starting.
Hopefully, the former Ohio State star can find a good landing spot. He deserves another shot at being a starting NFL quarterback after the raw deal that he got with the Chicago Bears.
Fields is going to be a hot topic in free agency and the Jets certainly do look like a team that he could land with.