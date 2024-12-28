Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Breaks Major NCAA Record
The Ohio State Buckeyes made a quarterback change from last season to this year. They saw Kyle McCord leave town to join the Syracuse Orange and they brought in Will Howard to replace him.
While Howard has had a good season, the year that McCord has put together has quieted a lot of his doubters from his days with Ohio State.
McCord ended up putting together a monstrous season. He ended up becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.
In his team's bowl game against the Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night, McCord went off one more time. He ended up completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 453 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.
With that performance, McCord ended up breaking a massive NCAA record.
He ended up snapping Deshaun Watson's reign as the ACC's all-time single-season passing yardage leader. Watson had held the record for eight years.
Now that his season is officially over, McCord's numbers are impressive. He ended the year completing 66 percent of his passes for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground.
It's always easy to look back at the past with perfect vision. However, the Buckeyes' fan base has to be honest that they were completely wrong about McCord. To be honest, he had a better season than Howard.
All season long, there has been a bit of a rivalry between McCord and Ohio State fans. He has made a few different little jabs at the Buckeyes. No one can blame him.
He received a lot of hate after last season and fans were happy to see him go. McCord ended up firing back at the blame he received by putting together a monstrous all-around 2024 campaign.
Now, McCord will head off to the 2025 NFL Draft. He has a good chance to end up being drafted at some point and will have a chance to make a name for himself at the NFL level.