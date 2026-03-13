Ohio State’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Reveals Why He Returned to Buckeyes

For Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., returning for another season in Columbus was about more than just football, it was about growth.

Jackson said he preferred another season to keep developing his game and continue learning the finer details of playing along Ohio State’s defensive front. While causing havoc in the backfield has always been a strength, he said there were still parts of his game that needed improvement.

“I wanted to come back and become a more complete player,” Jackson said.

For Jackson, that meant continuing to improve against the run, becoming more comfortable within Ohio State’s defensive scheme, and building consistency along the edge. The extra year has also naturally pushed him into more of a leadership role inside the Buckeyes’ defensive line room.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is helping mentor Zion Grady

Another benefit of returning has been the chance for Jackson to help some of the younger players along the defensive line. That includes sophomore edge rusher Zion Grady, who continues developing within Ohio State’s defensive system. Kenyatta stressed that he’s spent time helping Grady understand the Buckeyes’ defense and some of the small details that come with playing at the college level.

“I’ve been helping Zion a lot...teaching him the defense and the little details and how we do things here...Just understanding the defense and the little things,” Jackson said. “Once you get those down, everything starts to slow down for you.”

Ohio State has long operated that way, with veteran players helping younger teammates as they adjust to the program. The senior leader knows from experience that learning the defense and getting comfortable with the day-to-day preparation can be one of the biggest adjustments for young defensive linemen

“That’s how our room is,” Kenyatta said. “The older guys help the younger guys, and everybody pushes each other...You learn a lot just being around the older guys and watching how they prepare. It’s not just what happens on Saturdays. It’s the work during the week, film study, practice, all of that."

Now entering another season in Columbus, Jackson said his focus remains simple.

“I just want to keep getting better,” Jackson said.

It's a simple approach, but one that has guided his development during his time with the Buckeyes. As he continues working towards the goals that led to his return, Jackson is also helping the next wave of Ohio State linemen develop along the way.