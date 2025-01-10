Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Declares for NFL Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Texas Longhorns tonight in the Cotton Bowl. Whoever ends up winning tonight's game will head on to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game.
With that being said, some other news about a former Ohio State player has come out today.
Kyle McCord, who was the Buckeyes' starting quarterback last season, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
He made his declaration announcement on social media.
After one season as a starter for Ohio State and three seasons total with the program, McCord ended up transferring to the Syracuse Orange for the 2025 season.
Things ended up working out very nicely for McCord.
Throughout the 2024 college football season, McCord put up a monstrous year. He completed 66 percent of his pass attempts for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, McCord is going to be a sleeper quarterback option. Quite a few teams around the league could use quarterback help and it's almost a guarantee that McCord will see his name called at some point during the draft.
Due to the big season that he was able to put together, McCord ended up being No. 10 in Heisman Trophy voting. He showed that despite how things ended with the Buckeyes, he is an elite quarterback.
Now, the journey to find success in the NFL will begin. It's a very difficult transition to make, but McCord has the arm talent and the work ethic to make some noise at the next level.
Even though he's not a part of the Ohio State program anymore, the hope is that McCord can find success in the NFL. He proved a lot of people wrong this season and now will look to continue doing so while playing on Sunday's.