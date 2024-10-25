Former Ohio State Star Struggling in NFL Rookie Season
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was expected to take the NFL by storm with the Arizona Cardinals after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan for Harrison with the Cardinals.
So far during his rookie season, Harrison has played seven games. He has caught 20 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Those overall numbers aren't bad, but his last three weeks have been horrible.
As shared by Dov Kleiman on X, Harrison's last three weeks have been rough. He has caught just five passes out of 15 targets for 57 yards and no touchdowns. Harrison has also posted a 33 percent catch percentage.
Harrison is one of the best wide receivers that has ever come through the Ohio State football program. During his career with Buckeyes, he caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was an absolute menace for opposing defenses to cover.
Looking ahead to the future, Harrison is going to be a huge part of helping Arizona turn things around. His last few weeks have been rough, but he has shown flashes of his elite potential.
There are many former Ohio State stars playing in the NFL at the wide receiver position. Harrison has the potential to be the best one out of all of them.
At this point in the season through seven weeks, the Cardinals are 3-4 They have been much more competitive in 2024 than they were last season or the year before.
Hopefully, Harrison can start turning his season back around moving forward. He's way too talented to put up dud performances like he has over the last three weeks.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening throughout the rest of the season. The last few weeks have been bad for Harrison, but he's too talented to stay down much longer.