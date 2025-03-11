Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Signs With Struggling NFC Team
Former Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young is re-signing with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $51 million, according to multiple reports.
The deal can be worth up to $57 million with incentives. This comes one year after Young originally signed a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Saints in free agency. Young played in all 17 games for New Orleans during his contract year, totaling 5.5 sacks and 46 pressures, which was tied for 11th in the NFL.
Young was drafted with the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent the first three and a half years of his career with the Washington Commanders before being traded to San Francisco at the deadline in 2023. He spent the final nine games of the season with the 49ers before hitting free agency.
In 2020, Young was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after finishing with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 10 tackles for loss. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and played just three games in 2022. He struggled to return to for in D.C. and was shipped out West. Now, Young seems to have found his new home in New Orleans.
Young was viewed as a can't-miss prospect coming out of Ohio State. He was named a Heisman finalist in 2019 after logging 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.
The Saints have not qualified for the postseason since 2020. After a quick start last season, led by an explosive offensive attack, New Orleans slowed down significantly and was hit by the injury bug over the course of the season. The team finished 5-12 and at the bottom of the NF South.
Kellen Moore was brought in to be the new head coach and leader of the offense. New Orleans will now rely on newly-signed Young to be one of the leaders defensively.