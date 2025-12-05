Chris Henry Jr. finally makes decision following uncertainty surrounding Ohio State

After losing offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to South Florida Monday, the Buckeyes finished their week bouncing back with a huge win as a top wide receiver recruit has officially signed with Ohio State.

Chris Henry Jr., a five-star receiver from Santa Ana, California, announced that he will be signing with the Buckeyes Friday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show. Although the Mater Dei pass-catcher had been committed to the Buckeyes since 2023, he had not made his final choice until now.

Things began to heat up with the Henry Jr. saga after it was announced that Hartline would be taking the head coaching position at the University of South Florida. Being the wide receivers coach as well as the offensive coordinator, the five-star recruit cited coaching changes as the reason why he has not made his decision.

During the Pat McAfee Show, Henry Jr. elaborated on how Hartline’s departure affected his choice for where he wants to play college football.

“Ultimately, I have been committed to the Buckeyes for a long time, with coach Hartline leaving, it really impacted my recruitment heavily,” Henry Jr. said. “I really had to take time to step back and really reevaluate everything.”

Henry Jr. would later officially announce that he will be taking his talents to Columbus, Ohio by joining the Buckeyes.

“I will be committing, and staying committed to, The Ohio State University.” Henry Jr. said. “I just feel like it is the right fit for me, I made my decision a couple years ago, and it was for the right choice. Even though Hartline did leave, Ohio State has always been in my heart.”

With a signing flip looming large, multiple Ohio State players flocked to X to convince Henry Jr. of sticking with the Buckeyes. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith responded to Henry Jr.’s social media post about not having a decision made, with quarterback Julian Sayin reposting Smith’s response.

For Ohio State, it looks like the extra push from the players worked.

Henry Jr. is yet another five-star wide receiver the Buckeyes have acquired in a long line of current success at the position. Thanks to Hartline’s recruiting and coaching, the Buckeyes have produced talent such as Smith, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Marving Harrison and many more.

The Mater Dei receiver is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in California, the No. 3 wide receiver recruit and the No. 32 overall prospect in the nation. Now, the Buckeyes will have the chance to develop another top-ranked elite wide receiver talent.