Former Ohio State linebacker explains why Julian Sayin is elite
The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a hot start, and a lot of that has to do with the play of quarterback Julian Sayin.
Sayin has been one of the best quarterbacks in the county this season, and former Buckeyes linebacker Anthony Schlegel thinks Sayin is elite.
"Julian has been really good at the deep ball the entire time, and has an over 80% completion percentage for the entire season. The dude is highly accurate, doesn't take a lot of sacks, and doesn't put the ball in harm's way," Schlegel said Monday during "Bobby Carpenter Show" on BIGPLAY.
Sayin has been impressive this season, with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The young quarterback is only in his first season as a starter, but he looks like he's been playing at the college level for years.
Since Sayin is playing great football, he has put himself into the conversation as one of the players who can win the Heisman Trophy this season.
As of Monday, FanDuel lists Sayin with the best odds to win the Heisman at +150 in front of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who sits at +170. The following best odds are Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at +500.
It seems like the Heisman race could be between Sayin and Mendoza, and right now Sayin should have the upper hand.
Sayin has three games remaining: one against UCLA, another against Rutgers, and a final match with Michigan. In contrast, Mendoza has just two left on the schedule, facing off against Wisconsin and Purdue.
Since Sayin has an additional game, he has the opportunity to boost his stats and showcase his skills during the Michigan game, which will be one of the biggest matchups on the college football schedule.
Many Heisman voters will be glued to the television watching Sayin at Michigan, and if he can win in Ann Arbor and break the Buckeyes' four-game losing streak to the Wolverines, he could win the award.
The two quarterbacks could face off in the Big Ten title game during the first weekend of December, vying for the conference crown, a Heisman Trophy, and possibly the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs.
The next four weeks of the season are shaping up to be fascinating as Ohio State aims to finish a perfect regular season, claim its first Big Ten title, and seek a win over Michigan since 2019. Additionally, there's a lot of anticipation to see if Sayin can take home the Heisman Trophy.