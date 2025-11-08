Big Ten Week 11 power rankings: Indiana continues to dazzle, Maryland plummets
As the weeks progress, it’s clear the cream is rising to the top of the power rankings. Massive showdowns this weekend, including Oregon vs. Iowa and Northwestern vs. USC, will further separate the top teams.
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0)
The Buckeyes just keep winning. Although Penn State gave them trouble in the first half, the vibe at the stadium was that Ohio State would come out in the second half and go to work. That’s exactly what they did, winning 38-14. Arvell Reese continues to shine and will look to continue their dominance at Purdue next.
2. Indiana (9-0, 6-0)
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to hold the Hoosiers at No. 2 in the rankings, especially after their 55-10 thrashing of Maryland on Saturday. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has deservedly received most of the buzz, but Indiana’s running game ranks first in the conference, averaging 245.7 yards per game.
3. Oregon (7-1, 4-1)
The Ducks’ trip to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes on Saturday will be telling for how the rest of their season unfolds as they return from their bye week, with the College Football Playoff Committee placing them at the No. 9 slot in their initial rankings.
4. USC (6-2, 4-1)
Quarterback Jayden Maiava completed only nine passes in the Trojans’ 21-17 win over Nebraska, showing USC doesn’t need an electric passing game to win tough games on the road. The Trojans host Northwestern next.
5. Iowa (6-2, 4-1)
Over their past three games, the Hawkeyes have outscored opponents 103-27. They boast the second-best defense in the conference, allowing only 234.9 yards per game. A win at home against Oregon would skyrocket their playoff hopes.
6. Michigan (7-2, 5-1)
The positive takeaway for the Wolverines is that they held off Purdue 21-16. The downside is their offense remains one-dimensional. That may not hurt against the conference’s bottom teams, but it could against Ohio State, the team Michigan must beat to make the playoff.
7. Washington (6-2, 3-2)
The No. 23 Huskies had a bye week and will set their sights on the struggling Wisconsin Badgers next. Washington could still make a run at the playoffs, but it needs a lot of dominoes to fall first.
8. Illinois (6-3, 3-3)
Beating down Rutgers has been a common theme in 2025, but Illinois’ 35-14 win over the Scarlet Knights helped the Illini get back on track. The playoffs are off the table, but there is still plenty of hope for Illinois ending the season on a high note.
9. Minnesota (6-3, 4-2)
The Golden Gophers’ leap into the top 10 is more about the stagnation of surrounding teams than dominant wins of their own, most recently a 23-20 victory over Michigan State. Their 6-3 record is strong, and they’ll get a bye before traveling to Eugene to face Oregon.
10. Nebraska (6-3, 3-3)
The slide continues for the Cornhuskers, whose playoff hopes evaporated after their loss to USC. Next up is UCLA.
11. Northwestern (5-3, 3-2)
After a bye week, the nearly bowl-eligible Wildcats will face USC on Friday night, as their fight to bowl eligibility continues.
12. UCLA (3-5, 3-2)
The Bruins had a much-needed bye after getting blown out by Indiana. They’ll look to recapture what they had in their strong start to conference play.
13. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)
With games remaining against Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State, the Scarlet Knights’ bowl hopes are growing increasingly bleak.
14. Penn State (3-5, 0-5)
Heading into halftime against Ohio State down only three points had to feel like a win. Although still winless in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions are playing slightly better than their record suggests.
15. Maryland (4-4, 1-4)
Coach Mike Locksley’s job security is on life support after four straight conference losses. A road trip to Rutgers is a must-win.
16. Purdue (2-7, 0-6)
It’s the same story every week: Purdue keeps looking better, but the Boilermakers fell just short in a close loss to Michigan, a team gunning for the playoff. Hosting No. 1 Ohio State will be an even greater challenge.
17. Michigan State (3-6, 0-6)
Speaking of hot seats, Jonathan Smith’s is steadily heating up after a 23-20 loss to Minnesota. Things just aren’t clicking in East Lansing.
18. Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5)
Pro: Wisconsin didn’t lose on its bye. Con: The Badgers have to play Washington this week.