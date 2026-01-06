Former Ohio State linebacker shoots down weak schedule allegations for Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes season didn’t wrap up as many fans had hoped after their loss to Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday.

One of the things many college football analysts attacked Ohio State for this season was their so-called "easy schedule".

The Buckeyes may not have faced many top-25 teams this season. Still, former Ohio State linebacker Anthony Schlegel noted it did have a handful of highly ranked teams on its schedule heading into the season.

"There were like four or five teams that were in the top 25 at the beginning of your season that you feel are going to be top 25 matchups, but guess what, they weren't," Schlegel said Tuesday on the "Bobby Carpenter Show", via BIGPLAY Sports Network.

Ohio State had four teams ranked on its schedule heading into the season, including No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Penn State, No. 12 Illinois and No. 14 Michigan.

Texas fell short of expectations as the nation's top-ranked team but closed out the season firmly, finishing in the top 15. Meanwhile, Penn State boasts a wealth of talent but struggled to clinch victories, ultimately leading to the departure of head coach James Franklin.

It's not the Buckeyes' fault that the top teams on their schedule fell off. Ohio State did something many programs wouldn't: schedule a school like Texas.

A season ago, the Buckeyes and Longhorns faced off in the College Football Playoff semifinals. It's not as if Texas lost a slew of players or its head coach during the offseason. In fact, the Longhorns actually improved at quarterback with the addition of Arch Manning.

As the Texas vs. Ohio State game approached this season, numerous college football analysts didn’t just speculate on whether the Longhorns would win, but rather by how much they would dominate.

Ohio State's loss to Miami wasn't simply a result of a lackluster schedule; instead, the Hurricanes executed an impressive game plan and showcased star players across the field.

The good news for everyone who wasn't a fan of Ohio State's schedule this past season is that the Buckeyes face a challenging road ahead in the upcoming season.

Ohio State is set to face Texas, Indiana, USC, Iowa, and Nebraska on the road, while welcoming Oregon and Michigan to its home turf.

Oregon and Indiana will face off against each other in the CFP semifinals on Friday, while Michigan and Texas have concluded the season as top-25 teams.