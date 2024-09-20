Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Sends Strong Message To Buckeyes Fans
The split between Kyle McCord and the Ohio State Buckeyes wasn't exactly dreaded by the Columbus faithful.
In his lone season as Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2023, McCord became much-maligned, even if the criticism wasn't entirely fair.
Well, now, McCord is under center for the Syracuse Orange, and Will Howard has taken his place for the Buckeyes.
Fortunately for McCord, his early days at Syracuse have been a smashing success, as he has led the Orange to a 2-0 record while playing some phenomenal football in September.
But McCord hasn't forgotten the raucous fans in Ohio.
When asked about Buckeyes fans this week, the former Ohio State signal-caller sent a rather strong message to them.
“I appreciate all of them,” McCord said, via Ehsan Kassim of The Columbus Dispatch. “I still root for Ohio State."
The 22-year-old added that he is still very familiar with the Buckeyes' roster.
"I got a lot of friends who are still on the team," McCord said. "I still talk to a few of the coaches. I still root for them. I’m cheering those guys on. I appreciate the fans because I met a lot of great people in the community who have still been reaching out and supporting me, and that’s been awesome. On my end, there’s nothing but love for the Buckeyes.”
Last season, McCord threw for 3,710 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. In spite of leading the Big Ten with 9.1 yards gained per pass attempt, it wasn't enough for Ohio State, and he transferred to Syracuse after the 2023 campaign.
In his first two games with the Orange, McCord has totaled 735 yards, eight touchdowns and a pick, completing 69.4 percent of his throws.