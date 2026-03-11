Four Ohio State Buckeyes Expected To Miss Spring Practices

As spring training officially begins for the Ohio State Buckeyes, not everyone will be participating.

Four Buckeyes have officially been ruled out of spring practices, and a fifth is considered to be limited, creating plenty of opportunities for some position battles.

Running back battle

Both running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West will be missing the spring. Jackson and West are the only two running backs on the roster who are returning after getting serious playing time last season.

Jackson took over the starting role after topping 100 yards on single digit carries in back-to-back games. From there, he carried the ball 179 times for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. West earned the running back three job late in the season. He had 59 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Both Jackson and West will be rehabbing shoulder surgeries.

This spring will be a great opportunity for a new running back to make a name for themselves and attempt to find some consistent playing time.

Anthony Rogers will be a name to watch after he missed most of last season with an injury, earning a redshirt. He was part of the same recruiting class as Jackson and West, but was the highest rated of the three.

Freshman Legend Bay and Favour Akih, both four-stars, will also be in the running to earn playing time. Bay is known for his eclectic speed and big play making, being called lighting in a bottle by head coach Ryan Day.

Seventh-year senior Ja’Kobi Jackson will also be looking to get some reps after transferring in this season. Jackson has 607 yards and seven touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Other battles

Senior tight end Bennett Christian will also miss all of spring with an unspecified injury. Bennett has appeared in 17 games over the past two seasons with the Buckeyes, hauling in seven passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian will have a chance to fight for the starting tight end job this year as Max Klare left for the NFL. He’ll be battling transfers Mason Williams and Hunter Welcing.

The last player missing all of spring is Riley Pettijohn with an unspecified injury. In his freshman season last year, Pettijohn had nine tackles, and a forced fumble that he recovered and returned for a touchdown.

With both Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles heading to the NFL, Payton Pierce is expected to take over as the mike. Pettijohn will battle Christian Alliegro for the will job.

Offensive lineman Joshua Padilla is considered questionable. Padilla appeared in 10 games last year and will be competing for one of the starting guard spots.