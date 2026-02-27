How Sonny Styles Turned Heads With a Record-Breaking NFL Combine Performance

The NFL combine is the last chance for prospects to show off their athletic ability and potential, trying to raise their draft stock.

No one did that better on Thursday than Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

The Buckeye standout turned heads all day long with a historic performance.

Record-breaking vertical

The biggest moment of his day was his vertical, which was the highest among off-ball linebackers in the history of the combine.

He jumped an astonishing 43 1/2 inches. That kind of jump comes from explosion, something linebackers need to excel in at the NFL level. While jumping isn’t something that plays a major impact in football, scouts want to see that level of power and strength from lower legs.

Styles just showed just how much power he can generate without even moving. That alone is enough to begin to move him up draft boards as coaches figure out how to get the most out of him.

The last time a linebacker recorded a jump that high was Cameron Wake in 2005. Wake was primarily an EDGE, and jumped 45 1/2 inches. Wake was known to be one of the most explosive pass rushers in his prime, which is great company for Styles.

The rest of Styles' combine

Styles also impressed in the 40-yard dash. He had a time of 4.46 seconds, good enough to lead all players on Thursday, tied with his former teammate Arvell Reese.

Styles also had an 11’ 2” broad jump (which led all players Thursday) and performed extremely well in position drills.

He has all the attributes to be a star in the NFL. He’s one of the fastest and most powerful linebacker prospects the league has seen. Now it’s a matter of going to a team that can translate that talent and potential onto a football field.

Styles as a prospect

Styles was a star last season with the Buckeyes, but he was often overshadowed by the other linebacker in Reese.

That was a concern of scouts heading into the draft. Styles never had to be the lone star at Ohio State. In the NFL, he may have to step as a leader despite not always having to in college.

Styles did some impressive things in college still. He finished his senior year with 82 tackles, and according to PFF, did not miss a single tackle all year long (though some reports say he missed up to two). That kind of consistency alone was enough to land him in the first round of the draft.

Now it’s clear his potential is even higher. With the performance he just had at the combine, he may spring himself into serious top 10 debates, joining teammates Reese, Carnell Tate and Caleb Downs.