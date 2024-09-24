Grading Ohio State QB's Start to the Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten a solid three-game look at new starting quarterback Will Howard. While he hasn't played elite competition, he has looked very solid.
So far, he has completed 68.9 percent of his pass attempts for 795 yards, six touchdowns, and one interceptions. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Even though he has looked solid, there are still some concerns about his ability to win big games. Ohio State has a very tough game coming up in a couple of weeks against the Oregon Ducks. That will be the team's first chance to see what Howard can do against another potential national championship contender.
Our own Anthony Moeglin took a look at Howard's performance so far this season. He also offered a grade for the quarterback.
Moeglin dropped a B- grade for Howard through three games.
Here is the video to find out Moeglin's reasoning for the grade:
That is a very fair grade for Howard. He has been good, but he hasn't been elite just yet.
Of course, there hasn't been a game where he could come out and dominate a good team yet to skyrocket his grade. That chance will come in just a few weeks against Oregon.
At this point in time, Howard hasn't proven that he can power the Buckeyes' offense. He has a lot of playmakers around him so it won't be fully on him, but he hasn't blown away the team he has faced.
Even with that being said, he has shown excellent poise. He has also shown great leadership skills. Those are things that Ohio State will need to win a national championship as well.
It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks go with the Buckeyes now beginning Big Ten play. Should Howard continue playing the way he has against better competition, his grades are sure to rise.