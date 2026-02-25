Sonny Styles Explains How Ohio State’s Matt Patricia Prepared Him for the NFL Draft

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is likely to be one of the first defensive players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Styles played all four seasons of college football with the Buckeyes, transitioning from safety to linebacker. In his final year at Ohio State, Styles blossomed into one of the best linebackers in college football.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Styles is crediting Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for preparing him to take his game to the next level.

“Coach Patricia is a huge help,” Styles told the BIGPLAY Sports Network. “The way he taught the defense, a lot of these rooms that I go in, it’s a similar terminology so they understand what I am saying.”

Styles detailed that leading up to the combine in Indianapolis, Patricia guided the draft-eligible Ohio State players through what they can expect during the pre-draft process.

“Even in this process of training for this moment at the combine, him hopping on Zoom calls with all of us, taking us through what a meeting will look like, he’s been such a great help,” Styles said.

It’s clear that Patricia went the extra mile for the Buckeyes during his first season as a defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Before joining the Buckeyes last year, Patricia spent just over two decades as a defensive assistant, coordinator and head coach in the NFL. He brings a plethora of knowledge and experience of understanding the intricacies of how teams approach the NFL Draft, and how his college football players at Ohio State can be best suited to impress in their interviews and testing.

Earlier this week, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork confirmed that the Buckeyes reached a new agreement that would ensure Patricia’s return. With the longtime NFL coordinator leading Ohio State, the Buckeyes will continue to churn out top tier talent for the next level.

Styles is widely expected to be one of the first true linebackers off of the board in April. During his media availability at the combine, he was peppered with questions about his meetings with linebacker-needy teams including the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

Other Ohio State NFL linebacker prospects

His Ohio State teammate, Arvell Reese, is likely to be one of the first overall players selected.

Speaking with reporters just a few podiums down, Rees also complimented Patricia’s leadership and preparation throughout the season.

“I think he’s a huge reason why I played, for sure,” Rees said. “With Coach Patricia’s defense, I’m able to explain all 11 with like 80 or 90% of the calls.”

At the next level, Rees is viewed as more of a tweener outside linebacker compared to Styles, who has been viewed as a more cerebral, traditional linebacker. While Styles is comfortable with getting after the quarterback, he told Patricia that he wanted to play whatever role was required for Ohio State to find success.

“We were putting guys in position to do what they’re best at,” Styles said. “On third down if you want to take Arvell and let him rush, that’s what he’s best at, that makes sense. Want to put me into coverage? That makes sense.”

During Patricia’s lone season with Styles and Rees, Ohio State had one of the best linebacking groups in the nation.

“I told him ‘coach, whatever you want me to do. It doesn’t matter to me.’”

