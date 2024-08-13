Green Bay Packers Linked To Ohio State Buckeyes Star In 2025 NFL Draft
It's never too early to start NFL Draft talk, and the Green Bay Packers have already been named as a potential fit for an Ohio State Buckeyes star next spring.
That player is cornerback Denzel Burke.
Bleacher Report's NFL staff has linked the Packers to Burke in the 2025 NFL Draft, specifying that cornerback will likely be a big need for Green Bay next offseason with Eric Stokes slated to hit free agency.
Burke is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the country heading into 2024 and is projected to be a first-round pick next April.
The 21-year-old is entering his senior campaign at Ohio State and is coming off of a 2023 season in which he registered 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and nine passes defended.
Burke arrived at Columbus in 2021 and immediately carved out a significant role, finishing with 37 tackles, a pick, 12 passes defended and a defensive touchdown in his freshman year. He followed that up by totaling 34 stops, three tackles for loss and five passes defended in Year 2.
The Phoenix, Az. native is part of a loaded Buckeyes secondary, not to mention arguably the best roster in the nation overall.
Burke has already set major goals for himself heading into 2024 and could very well separate himself as the top cornerback prospect in the country this coming season.
Ohio State will kick off its regular season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31. The Buckeyes are ranked second in the nation behind Georgia.