How Close Is Ohio State to Competing for a Conference Championship?

Ohio State hasn't won a Big Ten title since the 2020 season, when it defeated Northwestern during that shortened COVID year.

But could this be the chance it finally returns to claiming the Big Ten championship?

Is Ohio State close to winning a Big Ten title?

Ohio State boasts one of the top rosters in college football, and there's a good chance it has the best in the nation. However, that doesn't guarantee an easy path to the Big Ten title.

The Buckeyes face a challenging schedule this season. They will play Texas on the road in Week 2, which won't affect their Big Ten standings, but the other four games will be crucial, including matchups against Oregon, Indiana, Michigan and USC.

Oregon has the potential to be the nation's top team this season, while Indiana is celebrating a recent national championship. Ohio State has struggled against Michigan in recent years but rebounded last season. Meanwhile, USC, led by rising-star quarterback Jayden Maiava, could be a strong contender this year.

There’s a possibility that Ohio State could lose a couple of games, which might take them out of the race for the Big Ten title. During the 2024 season, the Buckeyes suffered losses to two Big Ten teams and didn’t qualify for the conference championship game. They still managed to win a national championship. The schedules are not consistent across the conference, and Ohio State could end up as the second-best team in the Big Ten yet find itself sidelined if another team with an easier schedule secures a spot in the title game.

The Buckeyes need to win a Big Ten title soon to reach all three of their goals

Ohio State should fully commit to winning a Big Ten title, as it hasn't achieved this in five seasons. This goal is particularly significant for the new era of Buckeyes, who have yet to secure such a Big Ten championship.

The Buckeyes have broken two of their three big barriers in the past few seasons, winning the national title two seasons ago and then defeating Michigan last season. Now, it’s time to break the curse of not winning the Big Ten title. Ohio State came so close last season, reaching the conference championship game but ultimately falling to Indiana.

It would be great if Ohio State could achieve all three goals this season: defeat Michigan, claim the Big Ten title and take home the championship.