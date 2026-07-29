Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Named 3 Big Goals For Buckeyes This Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be back on the field in the next few weeks, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is getting ready for it.

He told the Columbus Dispatch on Tuesday that he has three goals for the team this season.

Beat Michigan

Every year in Columbus, the primary goal for Ohio State is to win over that "Team Up North." After enduring four consecutive losses to Michigan, the Buckeyes finally turned the tide last season. In Smith's freshman year, Ohio State fell to the Wolverines, but last season the Buckeyes went into the "Big House" and came away with a victory.

The Buckeyes will host Michigan at home this season, and Ohio State hasn't beaten the Wolverines on its home turf since 2018. Ohio State didn't play Michigan in 2020 due to COVID, and the Buckeyes fell to them at home in 2022 and 2024.

This season will likely be the last time Smith plays Michigan, since he's almost certainly going to leave for the NFL next season.

Win the Big Ten title

The Buckeyes were on the brink of claiming their first Big Ten title since 2020, but unfortunately fell short against Indiana last season. Smith is eager to secure a Big Ten championship, as it's the only major achievement missing from his college career. He has already defeated Michigan and won a national championship.

Winning the Big Ten title will not be an easy task for Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes face tough competition from USC, Michigan, Oregon and Indiana in conference play. All four schools have the potential to be contenders for the 12-team playoff this season, so if Ohio State manages to clinch the Big Ten championship, it will undoubtedly be well-deserved.

Winning the national championship

Smith experienced the thrill of winning a title in his freshman season, and he hopes to relive that feeling one last time before heading off to the NFL. Ohio State seemed like the best team in the country throughout last season until it faced Indiana in the Big Ten title game, after which it struggled, losing to Miami in the second round of the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State likely feels it let a golden opportunity slip away last season, and now it's out for revenge this year.

Smith didn’t mention winning the Heisman Trophy as one of his three major goals, but if Ohio State can beat Michigan and win the Big Ten title, he might be able to put himself in the Heisman conversation.