How Ohio State basketball overcame a cold start to cruise past Appalachian State
Ohio State’s defensive efforts led them to a 75-53 win over Appalachian State, marking their third win of the season.
This was a much different start for Ohio State than their first two games. They were without Devin Royal, who is still managing a hip injury, and sophomore Colin White had his first career start in his place.
Ohio State could not find an offensive groove for much of the first half, despite decent shot selection. The Buckeyes made just one basket in the first six and a half minutes and missed nine straight shots during that stretch. They trailed App State the entire half until the Buckeyes tied it up with a little over a minute to go.
Bruce Thornton, who was just named Big Ten Player of the Week, hit a three at the buzzer to give Ohio State a 30-25 point lead going into halftime — a shot that seemed to spark the Buckeyes’ second-half energy.
Head coach Jake Diebler praised his team’s ability to adjust after a rough start. “I’m really proud of the toughness and defensive connection we showed,” Diebler said after the game.
“Obviously not an ideal start offensively and a little different than how we have started so far this season. But I’m really proud of how we leaned on our defense and made some adjustments offensively. I thought it was a sign of a very mature and connected group to adjust and close out the half the way we did and then play the way we did in the second half. Great game of growth for this group.”
Ohio State shot just 28% from the field and 2-for-16 from three in the first half, but free throws kept them afloat — they went 12-for-13 from the line. Sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. led all scorers at the break with eight points, six coming from the stripe.
Out of the locker room, Ohio State looked like a much different team. Fifth year forward Brandon Noel led the charge offensively and finished with his 30th career double-double, including 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“I’m more happy about the rebounds honestly,” Noel said postgame. “Getting on the glass is something I’ve done my whole career. It’s really important to me. That’s how I can help this team win.”
Rebounding and defensive efforts carried Ohio State through. They finished with 27 defensive rebounds and only allowed seven offensive rebounds for App State.
Coach Diebler said Mobley Jr. was struggling with illness all week, but he was still able to finish with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Thornton ended with 13, and Christoph Tilly added nine.
Although Ohio State's shooting cooled to 40% from the field, a significant drop from their 63% efficiency in the first two games, they compensated by taking care of the ball and finishing with just four turnovers.
The Buckeyes will face their next test Sunday, Nov. 16, when they host Notre Dame at 12:30 p.m. Diebler said he’s hopeful Devin Royal will be available for that matchup.