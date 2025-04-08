Ohio State Buckeyes Land Intriguing Transfer Commitment from Sleeper Forward
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed an extremely productive forward in the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, On3 reported that Wright State transfer Brandon Noel committed to Ohio State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Noel is a product of Chillicothe High School in Lucasville, OH. He was unranked coming out of high school and opted to stay home and attend Wright State. Now, he will go from Dayton to Columbus after three productive years for the Raiders.
Noel appeared in 97 games, making 90 starts, over three years. As a junior, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged a career-high 19 points and 7.7 rebounds. He shot 55.2% from the field, including 35.8% from three-point range. Noel is not a big threat from deep, averaging just 2.4 attempts over the course of his career, but it is a weapon in his arsenal.
As a freshman, Noel averaged 13 points and 8.7 rebounds in a year where he started 26 of 33 games. Noel would go onto start 64 games over the next two years. He put up 14.5 points and 8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. This was a major addition for a Buckeye team that needs to add talent this offseason.
Ohio State finished the season with a record of 17-15, losing five of its final seven games. The Buckeyes fell in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament before declining invitations to postseason tournaments. Ohio State is in the midst of an important offseason as the coaching staff looks to build a roster that can win right away next season.