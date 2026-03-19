Jake Diebler, Bruce Thornton Show Emotion After Ohio State’s Season-Ending Loss

Ohio State’s season ended with a close loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, but inside the locker room, the emotion told the real story. For Bruce Thornton, it wasn’t just about the final possession. It was about everything that came with it.

“It hit the heart,” the Buckeyes’ legendary scorer said. “I feel like I did a lot for this program. The program did a lot for me. The memories, the relationships, done a lot…mostly me crying because you just don’t get to share the locker room with the guys you’ve been working with since June.”

Ohio State fought back from a 15-point deficit, leaning on the identity that defined the team all season.

“I told you this team is going to fight regardless,” Thorton added. “But it didn’t go our way, and it’s alright…in life sometimes stuff doesn't go your way.”

Even in that moment, Thornton found perspective.

“It’s something I can tell my kids and my grandkids in the future,” he said. “I’m just excited I experienced it with the guys.”

That perspective included what the program had rebuilt during his time in Columbus. Thornton pointed to the direction under head coach Jake Diebler, who began recruiting him years before he ever stepped on campus.

“He’s been recruiting me since I’m 16, I’m 22 right now, so it’s been a long, long six years,” Thornton said. “The belief he had in me, the belief in me to put this program back where it should be...and we did that. More steps now.”

What Diebler said postgame

That relationship was evident in the moments after the game. In a brief postgame exchange with WBNS 10, Diebler shared what he told Thornton as his career came to an end.

“That I love him,” Diebler said. “That he’ll always be a part of our family… and he was a huge, huge reason for that.”

Even at the podium, where his tone remained composed, Diebler’s message reflected that same emotional investment. “What a blessing it is to coach this group of guys,” Diebler said. “When we started out, we talked about being a family…and this group did that.”

He also pointed to what the outside may not fully understand about the team’s journey.

“If you knew half of what this team went through to get to this point, you would get to see why I just believe so much in the character of this team.”

That belief carried into how both player and coach framed the loss, not as an ending, but as part of something still building.

“I’m always a Buckeye for life,” Thornton said. “If you need anything, just call me.”

For Diebler, the takeaway went beyond the scoreboard. “These are great young men in that locker room,” he said. “Really good basketball players certainly, but great young men.”

Ohio State’s season is over. But from both its coach and its veteran leader, the emotion made one thing clear. The foundation is there.

And the next step is already in motion.