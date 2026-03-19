Ohio State Heartbroken In Unimaginable NCAA Tournament Opener

The 2026 NCAA Tournament got off to a ferocious start Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina, which saw the Ohio State Buckeyes rally from a 15-point halftime deficit but fell short in the game's final seconds with a layup from the TCU Horned Frogs' Xavier Edmonds, 66-64.

A Bruce Thornton game-tying 3-pointer with under a minute to go in regulation, his first field goal of the second half, set the stage for Edmonds' herorics to end the Buckeyes season in heartbreaking fashion.

The game was largely defined by runs, with the Buckeyes clinging to a late lead thanks to an emphatic Amare Bynum dunk to extend the Ohio State lead to four, 57-53. It looked as if coach Jake Diebler's team had turned a corner, but it wasn't enough to contain a prolific Horned Frogs offensive attack in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup.

How OSU lost vs. TCU

The Buckeyes will have much to reflect on in the off-season, as Thornton failed to end his career on a high note after making school history and helping lead his team to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals before losing to Michigan this past Friday, 71-67, in Chicago.

As for the Horned Frogs, their advancement to the second round will see them face the Duke-Sienna winner Saturday (time and network to be determined), moving one step closer to the Sweet Sixteen and winning multiple tournament games for the first time in program history.

The Buckeyes ended the season 21-13, rallying in the regular season's final month to become tournament eligible.

The Buckeyes have much to be optimistic about as it enters the offseason, however. Diebler’s team proved its resilience this past season by making the NCAA Tournament. Therefore, this proves it’s more than an expectation year in and year out, it’s a standard of excellence that must be maintained during his tenure.

The Buckeyes’ loss now leaves just eight Big Ten teams remaining in the 68-team field, including Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (should it hold on vs. High Point), Nebraska, UCLA and Purdue. So, despite Ohio State failing to advance past opening day, March Madness is still strongly represented by one of the sport’s deepest leagues.

Now, it’s time to turn the page officially to the 2026 offseason in the lead-up to a fall that should see a largely different Buckeyes core.

If Diebler can adjust accordingly, sustained success will become a new benchmark in Columbus, just like the football team.

Only time will tell.