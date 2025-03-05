Jake Diebler Explains Ohio State's "Connection" After Win Over Nebraska
It wasn't easy for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but Jake Diebler's team got it done on Wednesday night against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Getting a win required a late night (the game tipped-off at 9:02 PM) and two overtimes, but ultimately, the Buckeyes came away with an important win. They're now 17-13 and 9-10 in Big Ten play with one game remaining. That's against Indiana on March 8 in Bloomington.
For now, though, the Buckeyes got to celebrate a hard-fought win and the chance to stay alive and on the bubble with March Madness quickly approaching.
"Thank you guys for staying up late with us. We appreciate you," Diebler told the home crowd during post-game celebration, according to Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch.
Not only did the crowd stick with Ohio State, but they endured with the Buckeyes. The game saw five ties and six lead changes. It was tied at 89 heading into the first overtime and then at 99 heading into the second.
Junior guard Bruce Thornton finished with 29 points and nine assists, with five of those points coming in the second overtime. Senior guard Micah Parrish finished with 22 points on 5-of-11 shooting from downtown. Like Thornton, five of his points came in that second overtime.
It was a hard-fought win for the Buckeyes. One that ultimately left Diebler feeling like his team is finally connecting.
"I just felt like there was a real connection with our group. I am very proud of that because that’s something we’ve been preaching and talking about all season but especially these last few games," he said after the game.
The Buckeyes are now winners of two-straight and will look to upset the Hoosiers on their home court on Saturday afternoon.