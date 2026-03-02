John Mobley Jr. Makes Bold Statement Following Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

Following Ohio State's superb 82-74 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, John Mobley Jr. delivered more than just a standout performance — he delivered a statement.

Mobley Jr. paced the Buckeyes with 21 points, draining five three-pointers and supplying the kind of momentum-shifting plays that define late-season basketball. With postseason aspirations intensifying, the Buckeyes needed a performance that matched the moment. Mobley provided exactly that.

After the game, Mobley didn’t shy away from discussing the bigger picture. With March approaching, his message was clear: Ohio State believes it belongs in the NCAA Tournament. The win over a quality Purdue squad only strengthened that case.

"Got to. And we gonna make a run too. Promise that."

“We knew it was at stake,” Mobley Jr. said. “We wanted to keep that streak going. We never lost to Purdue before, so I want to keep that going. I'll stay going to the NCAA tournament now. Got to. We’re gonna make a run, too. Promise that.”

Mobley’s impact in the Buckeyes win

The junior guard didn’t start hot. After missing his first three attempts from beyond the arc, he could have forced shots or faded into the background. Instead, Mobley Jr. stayed aggressive and poised and believed that his rhythm would come.

Late in the first half, he found his groove, hitting a much-needed three-pointer that sparked both the crowd and his team.

That surge carried into the second half, where Mobley delivered a crucial sequence early after halftime — finishing a strong driving layup before burying another three-pointer that stretched Ohio State’s lead into double digits. It was the type of run that shifted control firmly in the Buckeyes’ favor.

Mobley wasn’t alone in leading the charge. Bruce Thornton added 20 points and calmly iced the game at the free-throw line in the closing minutes, demonstrating the poise of a seasoned floor general. Amare Bynum contributed 14 points, while Devin Royal posted 12 points and nine rebounds, providing toughness and versatility on both ends.

Inside, Christoph Tilly chipped in seven points and five rebounds, helping anchor the key and limit Purdue’s second-chance opportunities.

The victory pushes Ohio State to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten Conference play, positioning the Buckeyes firmly in the conversation. More importantly, it showcased a team finding cohesion at the right time.

If Mobley’s performance — and his confident declaration — are any indication, Ohio State isn’t simply hoping for a tournament bid. The Buckeyes are building a case that they’re ready to make noise once they get there. And with Thorton and Mobley Jr. hitting their strides, who’s to argue they won’t make a splash?