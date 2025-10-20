Julian Sayin Heisman odds explode after Ohio State shutout Wisconsin
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the nation.
After shutting out the Wisconsin Badgers 34-0 in Week 7, quarterback Julian Sayin has emerged as a topic of conversation nationally as one of the best passers in college football.
Sayin’s odds to win the 2025 Heisman trophy have surged as well, currently +400 or four-to-one on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is +4000 to win the Heisman as well.
After Oklahoma’s John Mateer suffered a hand injury that required surgery a few weeks ago, the Heisman race flipped on its head again. Obviously, preseason favorites such as Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeir have faltered.
In seven games, Sayin has completed 80 percent of his passes. He has 1,872 passing yards with 19 touchdown passes to only three interceptions.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is currently +320 to win the Heisman. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is currently +340.
Many had doubted Sayin’s ability to win the Heisman because Smith opened the season with better odds and has such a massive role in this offense. But after seven games, it’s clear that Ohio State’s sophomore quarterback is elevating the roster around him, including Smith.
Sayin’s ability to distribute the football has been remarkable since Ohio State opened their season against Texas. He has consistently found Smith, Carnell Tate and new tight end Max Klare.
Tate’s emergence into Ohio State’s passing game only benefits Sayin’s campaign. Every defensive coordinator in college football understands that Smith remains the focal point of Ohio State’’s offense, especially when their backfield has remained inconsistent after graduating Quinshon Judkins and TreyVeon Henderson to the NFL.
But in recent weeks, Sayin has repeatedly targeted Tate, who looks primed to become Ohio State’s next first round wide receiver in April’s NFL Draft. The third-year receiver has caught 34 passes for 587 yards and a career-best six touchdowns.
Ohio State’s schedule will not allow Sayin to have much of a Heisman moment. Currently, the only ranked opponent for the Buckeyes is Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend. Perhaps snapping head coach Ryan Day’s four straight losses to the Wolverines would be enough to sway some voters.
Mendoza’s Hoosiers do not have any ranked opponents remaining. Simpson’s Crimson Tide still faces No. 20 LSU as well as No. 13 Oklahoma.
Day has repeatedly put more onto his sophomore quarterback’s plate and he has passed every test.
If the Buckeyes remain undefeated and this offense continues to click, Sayin has a prime opportunity to be one of the Heisman finalists this season.