Robert Griffin III reveals surprise Ohio State player as Heisman favorite
College Football is entering Week 8, and it's time to start thinking about teams that can make the playoffs and who might win awards.
The Heisman Trophy race is wide open this season, and former NFL quarterback and 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III believes that Ohio State's quarterback, Julian Sayin, deserves to be ranked No. 1 in the Heisman standings.
"Julian Sayin is still No. 1 because I believe what he's been doing at Ohio State is being overlooked because people are focusing on how many struggles Arch Manning has had, and they're not paying attention to how much winning football Sayin is playing for Ohio State, Griffin said on Monday during his podcast "Outta Pocket with RGIII".
Sayin has led the Buckeyes to an impressive winning streak, boasting a flawless 6-0 record. Along the way, they’ve secured three remarkable victories, including a notable win against Texas and a hard-fought road victory over both Washington and Illinois.
The 20-year-old quarterback will face a tough road ahead if he wants to win the award, as he’s dealing with several challenges that aren't his fault and could hold him back.
Many believe that the Buckeyes boast the most talented roster in the nation, and with standout receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, Sayin should find success on the field.
Another issue with Sayin is that Ohio State currently doesn't have any ranked opponents remaining on its schedule, which limits the opportunity for Sayin to shine against intense competition as the season progresses.
However, if Michigan steps up its game and Ohio State reaches the Big Ten title game against an undefeated Indiana team, those consecutive weeks could significantly enhance Sayin's chances of becoming the Heisman favorite — provided he performs well.
Sayin isn't the sole Heisman contender on his team; Smith is also a strong candidate for the award. This situation jeopardizes Sayin's chances, as voters could divide their support between the two players.
As of Oct. 16, Sayin finds himself tied with Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and Smith for the fourth shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, all sitting at +1800 according to FanDuel.
FanDuel lists Miami's quarterback, Carson Beck, as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy with odds of +300, closely followed by Alabama’s quarterback, Ty Simpson, at +320.
Sayin has six, possibly seven, games left to impress the Heisman voters. Even if he doesn’t secure the award, he deserves an invitation to the ceremony in New York this mid-December.