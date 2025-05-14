Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Eye-Opening Outlook
Julian Sayin is creating significant buzz as Ohio State's potential starting quarterback, with multiple reports suggesting the redshirt freshman is leading the battle for the starting role. The QB competition has become a focal point for both analysts and fans after the Buckeyes' recent championship run and the subsequent exit of quarterback Will Howard.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently ranked Sayin as the No. 16 quarterback in his top-50 college quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season. "It would not be a surprise if Julian Sayin winds up being one of the Big Ten's top two quarterbacks this season for the Buckeyes if he can hold off Luke Kienholz during fall camp," Crawford wrote.
Crawford believes that if Sayin wins the starting job, he has the surrounding talent necessary for success, adding, "There's not a quarterback in the country with a more talented wideout group and from all accounts inside the program, the former five-star recruit and Alabama signee under Nick Saban is ready for a breakout campaign as a redshirt freshman."
Recent draftee Will Howard has also voiced strong confidence in Sayin, stating definitively, "Now it's his time." In comments during the 2025 NFL Combine, Howard described Sayin's throwing ability to reporters: "Julian's one of the most accurate quarterbacks I've been around, and the ball just looks so pretty coming out of his hand. Like, it spins prettier than I've seen a lot of balls come out of quarterbacks' hands. And he's got a real chance to be elite, man."
Sayin’s performance in Ohio State's spring game, where reports highlighted his command of the offense, fueled early optimism. Head coach Ryan Day has stated the starting quarterback job remains an open contest, where “we’ll chart everything and everything will be a competition,” but Sayin has positioned himself as a leading contender.
The quarterback's path to Ohio State involved a significant change of plans, as he originally committed to Alabama but reconsidered when coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, leading Sayin to seek a different collegiate career.
Now with the Buckeyes, that change of direction appears to be culminating in a prime opportunity. According to Zain Bando of The Sporting News, referencing 247Sports' latest quarterback rankings, "It's Julian Sayin's job to lose."