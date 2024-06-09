'Just Keep Growing!' C.J. Stroud Says Improvement is Main Focus for Year 2
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud made a splash in his first year as a pro.
The ex-Buckeyes signal-caller threw for 23 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards on his way to becoming the NFL's Rookie of the Year. Ahead of his second year in the league, Stroud says he has one main goal in his mind.
"Just keep growing," Stroud said.
Stroud was one of the main reasons why the Houston Texans were able to finish first in the AFC South. Despite their sudden rise, the Texans are a young team, and Stroud says becoming more comfortable with their schemes and plays is crucial for success in 2024.
"The name of the game is execution," Stroud said. "The times where we executed at a high level, were the times we won those games. So, that's just the goal. Just execute and be able to be on the same page."
The addition of Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs only adds to the talent on the Texans' roster. Stroud said he and his teammates are working on building trust with one another, which will help them on the field.
"Build chemistry right now, so when the ball tolls, we're ready to fly around at a high level," Stroud said. "I mean, that's the goal and there's goals on top of that. But, that's the foundation right now."
Stroud and the Texans open the 2024 campaign on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern, with live coverage of the contest airing on CBS.